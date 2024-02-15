Kya Baat Hai! Mann Sundar's Nancy Roy gives a glimpse of the BTS fun on sets, check it out

The show stars Nancy Roy, Shruti Anand, Shivam Khajuria among others. Mann Sundar is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai.
Nancy Roy

MUMBAI: Dangal TV’s show Mann Sundar has been one of the most loved Television shows. The show has been winning the hearts of viewers with its interesting and heart touching storyline and plot. The show stars Nancy Roy, Shruti Anand, Shivam Khajuria among others. Mann Sundar is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai.

Also Read-

Nancy Roy has a huge fan following and loves to share little anecdotes from the sets of her show. She has now reshared a BTS video where everyone is having fun and chilling on the sets.

Check out her video here;

Nancy who essays the role of Ruhi in the show has also been part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

What are your thoughts on Nancy’s video?  Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Dev Aditya to play the lead in Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

