Kya Baat Hai! Mannara Chopra reveals what gift her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra is sending her; talks about Parineeti Chopra not supporting her in her journey

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally come to an end and Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of the show.

This season has been a huge success and it gained good TRPs all thanks to the contestants who gave in so much content for the show.

Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time but then when she went wrong he also took her case and guided her on the right path.

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

Now while interacting with the media Mannara was asked about what she has to say about Parineeti Chopra not supporting her to which the actress said “I have nothing against Parineeti, after all she is family and just today she shared a long message for me and Congratulated me for my Bigg Boss journey”

She was also asked what she has to say about Priyanka Chopra supporting her to which the actress said “In the morning I just spoke to Priyanka and Nick and they were very proud of me. Mimi Didi told me that in so many posts she was getting tagged and the show wasn’t show in the USA but she saw so many of my clips and told me to take care of my throat”

Mannara further said “Jokes apart, she also told me that she really liked my show and she is proud of me and she liked the fact that I didn’t use my family’s name and played the game and wanted to play it solo. She asked me what gift I want and told me that they are sending me cash but I told her that I want around 10 – 15 clothes that’s it”

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara really played the game well and hence she emerged as the second runner up of the show.

