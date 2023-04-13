Kya Baat Hai! Meet the real life Dimpy of Sagar Parekh aka Samar’s life?

Sagar is known these days as Samar of Anupama and today we bring you his real life Dimpy who he has been rumored to be in a relationship with.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 12:56
Meet the real life Dimpy of Sagar Parekh aka Samar

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The supporting cast is the USP of the serial as every actor aces his performance in the show.

Sagar Parekh entered the show mid-way as Samar and from day one, he convinced the audience that he was Samar and made a place in their hearts.

Today, he is a household name and he has a massive fan following.

Finally, the fans are happy as they can see the track of Samar and Dimpy’s love story.

Today meet the rumoured real life Dimpy of Sagar aka Samar’s life.

On Sagar’s social media account we came across a post where he shared a photo with a special person named Juhi Nishad and the fans are speculating that she could be his rumoured girlfriend, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Sagar had shared a post with her and captioned it saying  “Happiest birthday my favourite, stay blessed always ! You are the purest soul I have ever met ! Thank you for making my life better! Thank you for making people’s lives better! You are a giver! Thank you for being YOU!

ALSO READ -  EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh talks about Anupamaa; says, “I believe in destiny a lot and I feel I was supposed to be a part of the show”

On the other hand, Juhi also shared a photo with Samar and captioned it saying “No matter what life throws at us, you will always have your bestfriend by your side. We have been through so much together…. good times, bad times, but one thing is certain, we always find our way back to each other. You have been my ray of light in the dark days and i am so thankful that you’re always by my side. You’re one of a kind and deserve every good thing that comes your way! I’m so proud of you and always will be.Happy birthday love!

One of the fans commented saying “ Cutest, hope the evil eye stays away from you”

Well, the two look adorable together.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sagar Parekh finally breaks his silence on the plot of Dimpy and Samar’s love story; reveals a shocking rumour that was spread about him on the sets of the show

 

 

Anupamaa Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Samar TellyChakkar Sagar Parekh Samar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 12:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai: What! Josh proposes Prachi for marriage
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Katha feels touched by Viaan's confession; gets a makeover done
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Must Read! All you need to know about Kumkum Bhagya’s Mughda Chapekar
MUMBAI : Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-...
Udaariyaan: Interesting! Sartaj and Nehmat argument gets MAJOR
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns...
Kya Baat Hai! Meet the real life Dimpy of Sagar Parekh aka Samar’s life?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
Must Read! From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Television sets that were gutted in fire
MUMBAI: Television shows are the lifeline of the Indian household and not a day passes when at least one popular show...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mugdha Chapekar
Must Read! All you need to know about Kumkum Bhagya’s Mughda Chapekar
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Must Read! From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Television sets that were gutted in fire
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj aka Ekam of Udaariyan: Tried living every character in a way that I became them, and no one could typecast me
Bhagyalakshmi
Audience Perspective: Vikrant's entry in Bhagyalakshmi finally gives Lakshmi much-needed attention!
Sheezan Khan
Must Read! Sheezan Khan shares a heartfelt poem on love, says “Himmat Harna Accha Nahin Lagta…”
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang actor Kashish Duggal: I believe there cannot be any comparison between two people and their situations