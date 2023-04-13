Kya Baat Hai! Meet the real life Dimpy of Sagar Parekh aka Samar’s life?

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The supporting cast is the USP of the serial as every actor aces his performance in the show.

Sagar Parekh entered the show mid-way as Samar and from day one, he convinced the audience that he was Samar and made a place in their hearts.

Today, he is a household name and he has a massive fan following.

Finally, the fans are happy as they can see the track of Samar and Dimpy’s love story.

Today meet the rumoured real life Dimpy of Sagar aka Samar’s life.

On Sagar’s social media account we came across a post where he shared a photo with a special person named Juhi Nishad and the fans are speculating that she could be his rumoured girlfriend, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Sagar had shared a post with her and captioned it saying “Happiest birthday my favourite, stay blessed always ! You are the purest soul I have ever met ! Thank you for making my life better! Thank you for making people’s lives better! You are a giver! Thank you for being YOU!

ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh talks about Anupamaa; says, “I believe in destiny a lot and I feel I was supposed to be a part of the show”

On the other hand, Juhi also shared a photo with Samar and captioned it saying “No matter what life throws at us, you will always have your bestfriend by your side. We have been through so much together…. good times, bad times, but one thing is certain, we always find our way back to each other. You have been my ray of light in the dark days and i am so thankful that you’re always by my side. You’re one of a kind and deserve every good thing that comes your way! I’m so proud of you and always will be.Happy birthday love!

One of the fans commented saying “ Cutest, hope the evil eye stays away from you”

Well, the two look adorable together.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sagar Parekh finally breaks his silence on the plot of Dimpy and Samar’s love story; reveals a shocking rumour that was spread about him on the sets of the show