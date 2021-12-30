Kya Baat Hai! Meet these Insta -Trendy Mothers of Television from Anupama and Kundali Bhagya!

MUMBAI: The image of the Mother-in-law has changed in the times of Indian television. Gone are the days of the mother or mother-in-law that used to be whinny and sad and would create a scene anywhere and just leave things upon the lord. Well, at least that's the case Offline with Anupama's Alpana Buch and Kundali Bhagya's Supriya Shukla who in their real lives are the new-age trendy Instagram Savy mothers who are always quick with trends and the first ones to make a reel.

ALSO READ: SUPER EXCITING! Paras Kalnawat has an EXCITING SCHEME to make you meet Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna; Check out how?

Alpana Buch plays Leela Shah on Star Plus’ hit Television series 'Anupama'. Alpana was also seen in Bal Veer, Saraswatichandra, etc. Alpana often gives a sneak peek at all the fun that happens on the show by making Reels and Instagram stories. Take a look:

While Alpana might be new to the game but Supriya Shukla of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya fame is a pro at the Viral trends. Take a look:

These TV Mothers are trendy and up to date with everything happening on the internet.

Anupama has again topped the BARC ratings, and Kundali and Kumkum have maintained their strong Positions!

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Instagram Influencer Rachie Sharma CONSIDERED for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Bharat?