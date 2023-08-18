KYA BAAT HAI! Mohit Malik reveals a real-life CONNECTION which he has with his show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and it is simply heartwarming

MUMBAI: The much-awaited show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si by Rajan Shahi has finally premiered on small screens.

The show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the lead roles.

Well, the show's promos had already received great reviews and everyone was looking forward to the new journey of Kunal and Vandana.

A grand launch and welcome of Baatein kuch Ankahee Si family happened where Anupamaa, Aayi Kuthe Kay Karte and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star cast welcomed the new family in DKP.

ALSO READ: Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga

During the media interactions, Mohit spoke about the show, storyline and his character.

Talking about what makes this story quite unique, Mohit said, ''The most special and interesting thing about the show's story is its characters. Kunal and Vandana are quite different characters which are written in a very interesting manner. Even the support characters are written beautifully. Every family will be able to resonate with these characters in the show.''

Talking about the characters Kunal and Vandana, he said, ''I have not seen such characters and the story in my career. The story is about a Punjabi boy and a Maharastrian girl which is very much close to my real life story. I used to always wonder why such a concept is not being made. I have told this to my wife as well. It's a beautiful concept. The show is written very organically.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga