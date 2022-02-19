Kya Baat Hai! MTV Roadies kick-starts shoot for their new season in South Africa

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dreams about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay will not be part of the show and he will be replaced by Sonu Soon.

There is news doing the rounds that twin brothers Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman will be coming back on the show. The two were associated with Roadies for a long time and then left for unknown reasons.

Rannvijay has been associated with the show for a long time and it's going to be difficult for fans. They are disappointed. He was trending on social media with the hashtag #NoRaanvijayNoRoadies.

This season, there are no gang leaders. They are coming up with a new format.

The concept of the show will be like before where Rannvijay was only the host of the show, and the contestants used to perform tasks. In the end, they would nominate one person and he or she would get eliminated from the show.

Instead of Rannvijay, it will be Sonu Sood who will be hosting the show and this would his debut on television as a host on a reality show.

Now the cast and crew have begun the shoot for the upcoming season and have landed in South Africa and the fans are excited about the new season and can’t wait to see who are the contestants of the show.

Crew members from the show have shared videos of how the preparation of the show has begun and the pre-production as began the show is all set to go on floors within the next two-three months.

