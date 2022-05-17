Kya Baat Hai! MTV Splitsvilla X3 winner Aditi Rajput is dating this ace Bollywood choreographer

Aditi Rajput, who had won MTV Splitsvilla X3, has confessed that she is in love with ace choreographer Sarang Rai, and the two share a lot of post on social media and give us major couple goals.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 12:22
Kya Baat Hai! MTV Splitsvilla X3 winner Aditi Rajput is dating this ace Bollywood choreographer

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 was one of the most successful shows. The audience loved it as there were lots of twists and turns.

The winners of the show were Aditi Rajput and Jay Dudhane, and fans really liked their chemistry.

During the show, the two were very clear that they are not dating each other and that there is no love between them. They were only best friends.

Now, finally, Aditi has confessed that she is in love and has made it official on her social media account.

The model is dating ace Bollywood choreographer Sarang Rai, who has has been a Shiamak student.

The two keep putting up posts for each other and express their love.

There are many posts where she has said 'I love you' to him. She has even tried the 'Marry Me' application.

The two are setting major couple goals on social media, and their posts will make you go aww!

ALSO READ : MTV Splitsvilla X3: What! Shivam Sharma and Nikita at loggerheads, get into a heated argument; Team Boombang wins the task

Well, post Splitsvilla Aditi has not been doing much but she is quite active on social media where she gives an insight about what she is upto and her whereabouts.

Check out their lovely post below : 

 

 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ:MTV Splitsvilla X3: What! Shivam Sharma and Nikita at loggerheads, get into a heated argument; Team Boombang wins the task

 
 

Mtvsplitsvilla X3 Gary Lu Kevin Kat Avantika Mtv India Ranvijay Sunny Leone Pallak Bhoomika Shivam Nikhil Trevon Samarthya GARY Bhoomika Vasishth Mtv Splitsvilla
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 12:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Ayushmann Khurrana to grace the stage of Colors' Dance Deewane Junior
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Wow! Check out what went behind #Abhira's epic MJ dance
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Maddam Sir: Whoa! Karishma to handle a terrorist mission in the absence of SHO Haseena Malik
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns.Earlier we have seen Karishma and...
Anupama : Lovely! Have a look at the BTS pictures from ManNan's wedding
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Ranvijay gets away with his lie as Maya comes and sees her with Gungun
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
OMG! Sayuri wants after fasting for Kanha in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The show hit the small...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Apart from Mission Cindrella, Akshay Kumar starrer THESE two films are going to have direct OTT releas
Amazing! Apart from Mission Cindrella, Akshay Kumar starrer THESE two films are going to have direct OTT releas
Latest Video