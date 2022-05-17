Kya Baat Hai! MTV Splitsvilla X3 winner Aditi Rajput is dating this ace Bollywood choreographer

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 was one of the most successful shows. The audience loved it as there were lots of twists and turns.

The winners of the show were Aditi Rajput and Jay Dudhane, and fans really liked their chemistry.

During the show, the two were very clear that they are not dating each other and that there is no love between them. They were only best friends.

Now, finally, Aditi has confessed that she is in love and has made it official on her social media account.

The model is dating ace Bollywood choreographer Sarang Rai, who has has been a Shiamak student.

The two keep putting up posts for each other and express their love.

There are many posts where she has said 'I love you' to him. She has even tried the 'Marry Me' application.

The two are setting major couple goals on social media, and their posts will make you go aww!

Well, post Splitsvilla Aditi has not been doing much but she is quite active on social media where she gives an insight about what she is upto and her whereabouts.

Check out their lovely post below :

