Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui reveals his understanding of a true firend, check out

Munawar is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television. Recently, during an interview, he defined the true meaning of friendship.
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI :Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakh rupees in prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.
These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.
These days, the fans want to see him in an upcoming project as it has been quite a while since he came in any project.
In a recent interview, the young lad spoke about what true friendship is all about.

He said, “Only your true friend can tell you on your face how bad you were and whoever does it is your true friend because they genuinely care for you and want you to do better in life.”

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar Faruqui is loved by one and all, and today he has a massive fan following.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
