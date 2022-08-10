Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui reveals who he supports in Bigg Boss and says, "MC Stan is quiet but he is going to roar soon and Abdu Rozik is full love"

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

These days he was grabbing the headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss but then he clarified that he wasn’t a part of the show.

Recently, while interacting with the media the young lad was asked about the new season of Bigg Boss and who was he supporting to which the actor said, “I haven’t watched the last two episodes and I know it’s going slow but give it some time it will pick up. I love Abdu and MC Stan. They both are so real in their game. Right now, I know MC is quiet but it won’t take time for him to roar and he will then kill it on the show.”

Well, before MC Stan entered the house, he had met Munawar who had guided him on how to play the game.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!