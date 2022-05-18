Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui speaks about his bond with his son says “ Want to give him the best and give him everything that he needs especially the things that I didn’t have”

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp Seasons the news about him being married and having a child surfaced on social media and during the secret round he did confess that he is married and that he has a child and his divource procedure is on and soon he would be divorced.

Now in a recent interview Munawar opened up about his bond with his son where he said that “ I haven't met my son as of now he will turn 4 years old and he is my motivation to do better in life and I want to do something for him. What I didn't get in my life would want him everything that he wants but at the end what is written in his destiny he will become that only, I just want to give him the best and want him to love me back”

Well, that’s really sweet of Munawar and we hope that soon he meets his son and the father and son duo will have a lovely time together.

