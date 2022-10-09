Kya Baat Hai! Neha Kakkar to Judge her Old Friend during the Indian Idol Auditions

MUMBAI :Neha Kakkar, the popular Bollywood playback singer, is back on TV being one of the judges on Indian Idol season 13. This singing reality show which airs from Saturday, will show Neha meeting her old friend Vineet Singh during the auditions for the same. She refuses to judge his performance until he convinces her.

The promo of the show starts with Neha, surprised to see her friend from Lucknow at the auditions. Vineet walks on the stage with a guitar. After some chit chat, she reveals that her friend is a star of a show he used to be a part of before. She further said that she would not judge his performance. This leaves Vishal Dadlani surprised. Vineet gets emotional while sharing his story.

Vineet convinces Neha to judge his performance, saying that Neha has come a long way through hard work. He wants to be judged by her. Finally, Neha asks Vineet to perform.

Indian Idol season 13 will have Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as judges. The show will air on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

