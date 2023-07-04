Kya Baat Hai! Netizens spot similarity between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are two of the most successful and top shows of television.

The two are gaining great TRPs and are among the top three shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in lead roles, whereas Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi, under the banner of Director’s Cut Production and on the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is produced by Pradeep Kumar, Rajesh Ram Singh, Pia Bajpiee and Shaika Parween under the banner of Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

The audience have noticed a similarity between the two shows, since both the main leads of the show are doctors.

If one could notice, both Abhimanyu and Sai are doctors and they are practicing it, no matter what the situation is. They don’t get their professional life affected by anything.

They also feel that the characters put their careers above everything, which is one thing they love about the show.

Check out what the audience’s had to say about the similarity between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Sheena Singh: One thing is very similar in the show. Both Sai and Abhimanyu are very passionate about their profession and they do not ignore it for anything. Even when it comes to family, they turn brave and look after them as a patient, rather than a family member.

Aman Singh: It’s true that the only similarity between the two shows are that they are doctors and they give utmost dedication and attention to their profession.

Naina Talwar: Both Sai and Abhimanyu know how to balance their love life and career. Whenever there is an emergency, no matter what, they would always be there for their patient and not bother about anything else.

Rohit Mehra: To be honest, the only similarity between both the shows is that Sai and Abhimanyu are both really dedicated to their work. How well they balance both family and their work is commendable.

Well, there is no doubt that Sai and Abhimanyu are loved by the audience, and they play their role with so much dedication that the audience love to watch them.

