Kya Baat Hai! Nora Fatehi does something special for Paras Kalnawat; the actor is on cloud nine over the gesture

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and now is seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which went on air recently.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

The actor had grabbed the headlines for the fallout with actress Rupali Ganguly as the two played mother and son on-screen and they had shared a great bond.

But since his exit from the show, the two haven’t been in touch, and in many of the interviews, Paras has spoken about it.

These days he is entertaining his fans with his stint on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 where his dance performance is been loved by the judges and the audiences.

The actor has always been vocal about his fondness for judge Nora Fatehi. A few days back the actor had taken the answer and question around with his fans that are when one of his fans had asked him why he wasn’t following the actress to which the actor had said that he was waiting for her to follow him.



Paras is on cloud nine as Nora began to follow him, and the actor shared the screenshot of the actress following him and captioned it saying, “Am I Dreaming”

Well, seems like Paras's dream has finally come true and the actor can’t stay calm. Nora Fatehi is an exemplary dancer and performer and one can only imagine what the gesture must have meant to Paras!

