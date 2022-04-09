Kya Baat Hai! Not just Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer and Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, THESE popular TV jodis were also rumoured to be dating

MUMBAI: Oftentimes, TV stars become close friends and sometimes, their professionalism helps them in bringing out the best in each other. And that's what has happened in two of the most popular TV shows in the country which are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie. Lead stars of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod shared sizzling hot chemistry while Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan have been making waves with their dating rumour. There are more TV couples who are rumored to be dating.



Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 won a lot of hearts as AnuPre. Fans loved Parth and Erica's chemistry so much that in no time there were rumours about them dating. Their ship name is called PaRica.

The next jodi we have is Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda who starred in the mystery romance Bepannah. Harshad played Aditya to Jennifer's Zoya. Harshad and Jennifer's chemistry was loved by fans a lot. They were shipped in real life as JenShad.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's popular duo Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Naira and Kartik were massively shipped together in reel and real life. Shivangi and Mohsin's fans wanted them to date for real. Their ship name is called Shivin.



Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are returning with the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. The two of them star in the show as Manek and Nandini and have been one of the most widely adored TV couples ever. As MaNan, Parth and Niti set the screens on fire. Though Niti is now happily married, there was once a time when there were relationship rumours about Parth and Niti.

Erica and Shaheer Sheikh’s chemistry in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 would light up the world of their fans, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes were also shipped together as ShaRica.



Sasural Simar Ka duo Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan who played Roli/Jhumki opposite Siddhant were also shipped together. Despite their considerable age gap, Avika and Manish were always in the news for their alleged dating rumours.

Last but not least is Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. There were rumours of them dating for a while. And now, Aly is dating Jasmin Bhasin whereas Krishna is all set to tie the knot with her fiancee who belongs to the Merchant Navy profession real soon.

