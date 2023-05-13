Kya Baat Hai! Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad find quite an interesting ride on the sets of Kundali Bhagya! Find out what!

Actors often spend a lot of time on set shooting and television shows are constant hard work and long hours.
Paras- Sana

MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

Actors often spend a lot of time on set shooting and television shows are constant hard work and long hours. Sometimes actors find a way to keep themselves entertained with onset shenanigans. 

ALSO READ:  Kundali Bhagya 11th May 2023 Written Episode Update: Shaurya vows to harm Palki

And spending so much time on set together can create friendships and bonds and it looks like Paras and Sana have become really good pals, who take electric bike rides together. Yes, you read that right. 

Paras is quite active on social media and often takes to it to share on-set and offset updates in a recent Instagram story, he and Sana can be seen riding on an e-bike together and it seems like a lot of fun, check out the story here:

Meanwhile, on the show we saw that Ketan and Palki's engagement ceremony take place, but the love and romance kindles between Rajveer and Palki.

While Palki decorates the house for the function, Rajveer comes to help her. A romantic moment takes place between them when Palki slips and falls into Rajveer's arms.

The duo shares a romantic eye-lock moment as Rajveer realizes his feelings for Palki.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Romantic! Rajveer and Palki share a romantic eye-lock


 

