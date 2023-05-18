Kya Baat Hai! Paras Kalnawat talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra, Faisal Shaikh and his co – actor Basser Ali

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television who is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa, which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and is now seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, which went on air recently.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

His fans bestow a lot of love and support for the actor as they consider him one of the most loved and celebrated actors on television.

The actor was a participant in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, but was later eliminated owing to receiving fewer votes.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps his fans well updated about what he is up to and about his whereabouts.

Recently, he took the Q and A round with his fans where he talked about his bond with Karan Kundrra, Faisal Shaikh and Basser Ali who is currently his co – actor in the serial Kundali Bhagya.

For Karan Kundrra she said that he is a very busy man and Faisal is a very hard working person.

And for Baseer Ali he said that he is life and his brother for life.

Well, there is no doubt that Paras shares a very good bond with Karan, Faisal and Basser Ali.

