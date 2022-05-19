Kya Baat Hai! Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to get married in July

After being in a relationship for 10 years, Payal and Sangram are finally getting married in July. They took to social media and announced this news to their fans and well-wishers.
MUMBAI: Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are one of the most loved and popular couples of television. 

The two met on the show Survivor India 1 and fell in love in 2012. They have been in a relationship for 10 years. 

The couple was also seen in the reality show Nach Baliye Season 7, and they had gone a long way in the show. 

Recently, their relationship had grabbed the headlines as Payal had confessed that she won’t be able to have a child. She and Sangram have tried all possible ways to conceive, but all the methods have failed. The actress even told him to leave her, but he refused. 

Payal and Sangram were very often asked about when they would get married, and the couple used to say that when the time comes, they would let everyone know.

Now, finally the two have decided to take the plunge and get married in July. 

The couple took to social media and announced the good news to their fans and well-wishers. 

They shared a card and posied as wrestlers. They captioned the post saying, “Coming this July. Where we get to say the vows!!! And be wedding-bound.” 

Well, the date hasn’t been finalized yet. 

Payal and Sangram fans are excited to see the couple getting married. 

Congratulations to the couple! 

