Kya Baat Hai! Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty is proud of Rakhi Sawant as she does this special thing; read to know more

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress had once said that she has been stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist of the show.

But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake and finally she ended the marriage and got divorced.

These days the actress looks very happy and she is raring to go to begin a new life with a lot of positivity.

We came across a video where one can see how Rakhi Sawant broke her roza fast with the underprivileged children and gave them drink and food.

She distributed food and told everyone to pray for her success and well being.

Owing to this her Bigg Boss fellow contestants Pratik and Shamita were touched by a gesture. The actor commented saying “ God Bless You” whereas the actress shared heart emoticons.

Well, though Rakhi’s life has been a bumper ride she has always made people laugh and shown a happier side of herself and that’s what the audience love about her.

