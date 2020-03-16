Kya Baat Hai! Pratik Sehajpal comes in support of Asim Riaz and shares a special message for him on social media

Pratik and Asim are the two most loved and celebrated celebrities on television and now Pratik has come out and supported the latter in his recent interview.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 16:26
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal and Asim Riaz both rose to fame from the reality show Bigg Boss where the two played the game and made a place in the audience’s heart.

Both were the first runner-up of their respective seasons and played the game like a champion.

Before entering the house they weren’t that famous but once they played the game and came out they became stars and now have a crazy fan following.

In Bigg Boss 13, Asim was known for his fights with late actor Sidharth Shukla and for Salman Khan always pulling him up during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for no more reason.

On the other hand, Pratik was known for his constant fights with Umar Riaz and for his friendship with Nishant Bhat which is still spoken about. He started his journey in Bigg Boss OTT and then completed it in Bigg Boss Season 15.

Shocking! Asim Riaz takes an indirect dig at Salman Khan for his exit from the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali says " My Father was promised a movie, they used my name for creating a hype and the pressure, anxiety they have given me will not break me"

Today both of them are very successful and have a huge name in the world of entertainment.

Recently, Asim Riaz gave an explosive interview where he spoke about the channels being biased and how he won’t be a puppet and he also took a dig at a big personality in the entertainment industry for removing him from a Bollywood movie.

Now owing to this interview, Pratik has come forward and supported the actor where he shared a special message for Asim which reads, “Just saw an interview of Asim Riaz where he is stating so many facts #jeenede whatever he said it’s the truth.”

Well, the fans love this bond between Asim and Pratik and they wish to see them together in a project.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal speaks about his future projects and talks about the return of the pop- culture

 

About Author

