Kya Baat Hai ! Pratik Sehajpal finally breaks his silence on dating Nikki Tamboli; read on to know more...

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal came in limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT. He was the center of attraction and created havoc in the controversial house.

The young lad was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and since day one he had been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The audience thought that he deserved to win Bigg Boss, but unfortunately, he couldn’t. However, he turned out to be the first runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Akasa Singh in the Bigg Boss house and fans did like their bond.

His friendship with Nishant Bhat was also the talk of the town and everyone liked their camaraderie.

Whereas Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 14 and she had made news for her friendship with Rubina – Abhinav and rude behaviour on the show.

Both Nikki and Pratik will be seen in the upcoming episode of Khatra Khatra and now they were clicked by the media and since some paint was there on Nikki and Pratik put a towel over her head and that’s when the media teased him and said that now he has put the “ Churi” on her so is the marriage on cards .

To which the actor said “There is nothing such between them and that Nikki and he are only good friends and nothing more than that and he cannot see anything happening between them, but definitely there is a strong friendship bond”

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik and Nikki make a wonderful pair and the fans love watching them together.

Soon, Pratik will be seen in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he will be facing his fears by doing dangerous stunts on the show.

