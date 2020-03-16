Kya Baat Hai! Prince Narula talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra; says “When I was financially down he took care of my expenses for six months”

Prince and Karan are best of friends in the industry and recently Prince spoke about his bond where he revealed how Karan helped him during his tough time.

MUMBAI:  Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Price grabbed the headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

He has also been associated with Roadies where he was the mentor and used to train the new contestants of the show as he was the team leader.

Recently he was seen in the show Lock Upp where he wasn’t a contestant but was a part of the show to guide the contestants and to show them the right path.

ALSO READ : Must Read! This is HOW Prince Narula has reacted to his wife Yuvika Chaudhary’s casteist slur controversy...READ

In a recent interview, Prince spoke about his special bond with Karan Kundrra where he said that he is very close to him and he takes him as his mentor.

Prince said, “Karan is like my elder brother, I share everything with him my work my personal life everything. I would never be able to compete with him. There was a time post-Bigg Boss 9 I didn’t have any work and no money that’s when I used to train him in the gym and he took care of my expenses for 6 months and I can never forget that gesture and that’s why our bond is so strong.”

Well, there is no doubt that Prince and Karan share a close bond and they are best of friends in the industry.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary roped in for a web series for Ullu series

