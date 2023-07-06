Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary reunites with this Former onscreen Udaariyaan Nemesis! Fans rejoice over the emotional moment!

The show started with the love story of Fateh, Tejo, and Jasmine and it made Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya into household names.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 14:46
Fans rejoice over the emotional moment!

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is a popular television drama series that airs on Colors TV.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions, it has been a fan favorite for a long time.

The show went through a generation leap and the audience is enthralled by the new cast's superb performance.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finally reveals why she rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi

The show started with the love story of Fateh, Tejo and Jasmine and it made Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya into household names.

While Priyanka and Ankit left the show for different pursuits post the leap, Isha Malviya returned in the character of Jasmine and then Harleen.

Despite their rocky story onscreen, fans have always loved Priyanka and Tejo offscreen.

Fans got a delightful surprise when Isha took to her Instagram to post a picture of her reunion with her onscreen sister, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary.

Take a look at the picture here:

 

The two have been through one hell of a rollercoaster on the show together but no matter what the circumstances, they have remained friends offscreen.

Fans of Tejo and Jasmine and moreover, fans of PriSha, which is their ship name, have been very excited.

Priyanka also posted photos with Twinkle Arora who plays Nehmat on the show and wrote a sweet caption saying that ‘Meri Nehmat Kitni Badi Ho Gayi Hai’.

Fans have been feeling over the moon, seeing their favorites reunite.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!


ALSO READ: OMG! Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta, become neighbors with Shah Rukh Khan, and fans give them an out-of-the-world gift

 

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Ankit Gupta Karan V Grover Udaariyaan Ekam Nehmat Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Isha Malviya Colors Fateh Tejo Harleen
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 14:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Sonnalli Seygall's husband Ashesh Sajnani
MUMBAI:  This year, already many celebrities have got married and to join the list is Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress...
Awesome! This is India’s richest comedian, and it’s not Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever or Rajpal Yadav, read on to know who
MUMBAI:  It is truly a tough job to make people laugh and no one knows it better than comedians. They take their...
Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Nawazuddin, Ravi Dubey to Bobby Deol; Actors Who Completely Transformed for Unforgettable Performances on OTT
MUMBAI :When it comes to bringing life to unforgettable characters, these actors left no stone unturned and went to...
Junooniyat: Oh No! Maheep Slaps Jahaan, blames him for Jordan being in Jail!
MUMBAI:  Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Punishment! Swatilekha heartbroken by Shivendra’s action, Madhumalti to punish the royal family
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
SURPRISING! Will Maaya's character in Anupamaa turn positive? Here's what Chhavi Pandey has to say
MUMBAI :Stunning beauty Chhavi Pandey is currently seen playing the role of Maaya in Star Plus' Anupamaa.The actress...
Recent Stories
Sonnalli Seygall
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Sonnalli Seygall's husband Ashesh Sajnani
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about heartbreaks and reveals about his love story that never saw a “Happy Ending”
KHATHRO KE KHILADI SEAON 14
Khatron Ke Khiladi! Exclusive! The new season to go on-air on THIS date
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii
Exclusive! Colors' Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii to get an extension and a new time slot
Rashmi Sharma
Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s Suhagan on Colors is headed for a major leap
DIVYA VARUN
Shocking! Divya Agarwal makes a brave move and breaks silence on the actual reason why she broke up with Varun Sood, says “I was feeling bad about breaking someone’s heart because of my complicated emotions, but I knew I was doing the right thing”
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Kaur and Soundous Moufakir perform the eviction stunt?