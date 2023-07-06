Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reunites with this Former onscreen Udaariyan Nemesis! Fans rejoice over the emotional moment

The show started with the love story of Fateh, Tejo, and Jasmine and it made Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya into household names.
Fans rejoice over the emotional moment!

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is a popular television drama series that airs on Colors TV.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions, it has been a fan favorite for a long time.

The show went through a generation leap and the audience is enthralled by the new cast's superb performance.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finally reveals why she rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi

While Priyanka and Ankit left the show for different pursuits post the leap, Isha Malviya returned in the character of Jasmine and then Harleen.

Despite their rocky story onscreen, fans have always loved Priyanka and Tejo offscreen.

Fans got a delightful surprise when Isha took to her Instagram to post a picture of her reunion with her onscreen sister, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary.

Take a look at the picture here:

 

The two have been through one hell of a rollercoaster on the show together but no matter what the circumstances, they have remained friends offscreen.

Fans of Tejo and Jasmine and moreover, fans of PriSha, which is their ship name, have been very excited.

Priyanka also posted photos with Twinkle Arora who plays Nehmat on the show and wrote a sweet caption saying that ‘Meri Nehmat Kitni Badi Ho Gayi Hai’.

Fans have been feeling over the moon, seeing their favorites reunite.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!


ALSO READ: OMG! Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta, become neighbors with Shah Rukh Khan, and fans give them an out-of-the-world gift

 

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Ankit Gupta Karan V Grover Udaariyaan Ekam Nehmat Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Isha Malviya Colors Fateh Tejo Harleen
About Author

