Kya Baat Hai! Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan actress Neeharika Roy, wanted to initially choose THIS as her profession, read on to know what

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an audience favorite since its launch. With a gripping storyline and relatable characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Lead actress Neeharika Roy who has mesmerized the viewers with her role of Radha, opens up about how she initially wanted to become a doctor but her parents motivated her to try her luck in the entertainment world. She said, “I come from a family of engineers, and keeping that in mind, I always wanted to choose a different profession, hence, I wanted to become a doctor. But life doesn’t always happen according to our plans and that is how acting happened to me.”

Neeharika further added, “Since my childhood, I have been inclined towards extracurricular activities and that is why my parents asked me to try my luck in acting. I gave a few auditions and fortunately, I got selected in the very first audition I gave. I never thought of becoming an actor but here I am today. I would like to thank all the audience who have accepted me and showered their love on me. I just hope they continue this love in the future as well.”

In the current track of the show it will be interesting to see if Radha and Mohan win the International Book festival.

