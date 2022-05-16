Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant finds new love; introduces him to media via video call

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most entertaining personalities of television and now the actress is in a happy space as she has found love again and she introduced him through video call.
rakhi

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist of the show.

But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake and finally she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex- husband and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found love in her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and she looked super hot and happy.

Rakhi said that she is very happy and is taken and told the media to capture him properly though she didn’t reveal much details about him.

Apparently she was away from the media glare as she was thinking about her ex husband Ritiesh but now it’s all in the past and she seems to be happy with her new love.

Well, no doubt that Raki is entertaining the audiences and she is loved by the fans and it’s so good to see them in a happier space.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

CREDIT ; Viral Bhayani
 

