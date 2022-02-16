Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant joins the cast of Salman Khan's upcoming movie Bhaijaan

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress had once said that she has been stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist of the show.

But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake.

She has now announced her divorce from her husband and said that he left her because he wasn’t interested in her anymore and that their marriage wasn’t legal and hence it ended.

The actress is in a bad shape emotionally in her personal life. Now, there is some good news coming her way.

The actress will back to what she loves doing and that is item numbers. She has been roped in for Salman Khan’s upcoming movie “Bhaijaan ” where she will be doing an item number.

Rakhi is coming back to dance in a movie after a long time and fans would love to watch her perform.

