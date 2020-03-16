Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant reveals that she sees these three superstars in her dreams; tells Salman Khan that she would marry him someday

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of the entertainment industry and now we came across a throwback video where she left Salman stumped with her silly questions.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 12:14
Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant reveals that she sees these three superstars in her dreams; tells Salman Khan that she would marry hi

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress had once said that she has been stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist of the show.

But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake and finally she ended the marriage and got divorced.

These days the actress looks very happy and she is raring to go to begin a new life with a lot of positivity.

ALSO READ : Oops! This outfit of Rakhi Sawant garners hilarious reactions from Netizens

We came across a video where Rakhi Sawant had come on Bigg Boss Season 6 where she had an interaction with Salman Khan and she revealed that every day in her dream Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan comes and she imagines romance with them.

Salman then asks her if she would become Bigg Boss for a day then what would she do, to which the actress said that she would first call him inside the show and someday she has to get married and she will marry him only.

The superstar is left stumped and doesn’t know what to say and he doesn’t respond back to her.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Oh no! Rakhi Sawant is furious with a fan for this reason

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows pratik seha TellyChakkarjpal shamim
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 12:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actress Garima Jain BAGS Dangal TV's Naagmani
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
MUMBAI: Actor Ram Charan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry, we have...
CONTROVERSY: You will be SURPRISED to see what Sonu Sood has to say about the Ajay Devgn – Kiccha Sudeep ‘Hindi no longer being the National Language’ row!
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors, took to social media and shared a reactionary...
INTERESTING! Before Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, have a look at actors whom TMKOC's Disha Vakani ROMANCED on-screen
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small screens. It is not...
Imlie: EXPLOSIVE! Aryan slaps Uday for trying to ruin his sister Arpita’s future
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
OMG: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed reveals about her pictures getting LEAKED on a P*RN SITE!
MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
Latest Video