Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant reveals that she sees these three superstars in her dreams; tells Salman Khan that she would marry him someday

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress had once said that she has been stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist of the show.

But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake and finally she ended the marriage and got divorced.

These days the actress looks very happy and she is raring to go to begin a new life with a lot of positivity.

We came across a video where Rakhi Sawant had come on Bigg Boss Season 6 where she had an interaction with Salman Khan and she revealed that every day in her dream Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan comes and she imagines romance with them.

Salman then asks her if she would become Bigg Boss for a day then what would she do, to which the actress said that she would first call him inside the show and someday she has to get married and she will marry him only.

The superstar is left stumped and doesn’t know what to say and he doesn’t respond back to her.

