Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty wraps the shoot of Khatron Ke Khaildi and thanks fans for making the show number one; announces his return to movies

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

Finally, the show has wrapped up and Rohit Shetty confirmed the news by sharing a post on his social media account where he shared a picture. He is seen walking in between cars and captioned it saying “50 days, 82 stunts And Extreme weather conditions. I can proudly say our hard work has paid off as Khatron Ke Khiladi is already the number one reality show in the country!

The credit goes to team Endemol and team Colors. And above all thank you to the viewers for making it the NUMBER ONE REALITY SHOW! Signing off from Cape Town. On my way back to India

Back to CIRKUS, Back to INDIAN POLICE FORCE, BACK TO THE MADNESS”

The ace director finished shooting for the reality show and is back to shooting his movies.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is loving the way the contestants are doing the stunts, and no wonder the show is topping the TRP charts.

