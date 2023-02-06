Kya Baat Hai! Rubina Dilaik celebrates the milestone of her this special show; read to know more

Rubina is one of the most loved actors of television and now the actress is celebrating the milestone of her serial and she is happy and grateful for the love she has received.
RUBINA DIKAIK

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen.

She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

She was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she was seen showcasing her dancing skills.

The actress gave great performances and impressed the judges with her dancing skills, and emerged as the finalist of the show.

Since then, the show has come to an end, and now the fans miss watching her on screen.

The actress is quite active on social media. She keeps posting about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

The show that made Rubina a household name “Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” completes seven years and the actress is grateful and feels gratitude that she was a part of the show and till now she gets so much of love and support.

The actress shared some BTS photos from the sets of the show and captioned it saying “7 years of Shakti, 7 years of #haya and infinite love of our #fans”

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina will always be remembered for her role and that it will be an iconic role in her career.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

