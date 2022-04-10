Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly gives a twist to her “Anupamaa” dialogue that took social media on storm

The festival of Navaratri has begun and then we have seen the Garba queen performing in all states and now a special guest has joined in and she is none other than, Rupali Ganguly.

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping.

Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Beauty was also part of reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Recently one of her famous dialogues from the show went viral on social media which was recreated by Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor and that video became a trend on social media.

The celebrations of Navaratri have begun and the dandiya functions have begun everywhere and we have seen the Garba queen Falguni Pathak is seen performing everywhere. 

Two days before we did see how Hrithik Roshan joined her during the celebration and also performed Garba songs.

We came across a video where one can see Rupali also joining the singer on stage and performing and interaction with the audience.

She was seen telling her favourite dialogue from the serial which went viral but with a twist where she said dialogues regarding Garba in the same tone.

Well, the video is an entertaining one as the audience got to watch two big names from the world of entertainment.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 13:30

