Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly praises Aashish Mehrotra for his recent performance and says “ You make me proud and it’s a delight to perform with you”

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Kinjal's new life as a mother and Toshu's infidelity.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

But apart from the main star cast, the supporting star cast is also too good when it comes to their acting chops.

Recently, the track of the show was focused on Toshu where we did see how he tried to take away Pari from Anupamaa and Anuj by kidnapping his own daughter and justifying is infidelity.

Aashish’s nailed all the scenes and especially his scenes with Rupali ( Anupama) were appreciated and loved by the fans.

The audience like to see the friction scenes between the mother and son duo.

Recently, Aashish shared a post with Rupali and thanked her for the support and encouragement that she gives me while performing scenes and how my bond with her has grown with time.

He shared a photo from the dandiya special episode and captioned is saying “Some bonds grow special with time”

To which Rupali replied saying “I feel so proud when everyone praises your performance. It was a delight to perform with you and to watch you perform! There is always a penny-drop moment for every actor when he suddenly shifts gears and becomes his character. You have so beautifully shifted upped your game, My prayers for you are that you always grow and excel. Loads and loads of love my Toshu”

To which Aashish replied saying “I am just glad that u know what u mean to me.Bas aashirwad mein thodi apni acting skills aur dedo. I love you! Thank you so much for your constant support, encouragement and correction. Thank You!

Well, there is no doubt that though Aashish and Rupali have friction on screen they share a very special bond off-screen.

