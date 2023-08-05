Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly turns model for THIS famous Bollywood Photographer! Find out who?

Rupali Ganguly is one of the country's top actresses right now and is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama.
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI:  Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

She has had a celebrated career with conic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama definitely takes the cake.

While fans have been very used to Anupama’s simple and classic looks, it looks she is getting all set in her avatar to model for none other than famous photographer Daboo Ratnani. 

Daboo took to social media to share the behind the scenes footage from what looks like a campaign shoot. Check it out:

Rupali has modeled for Daboo before, and even though we rarely see this fun and carefree side of her because she is always shooting, looking at her having fun is like a golden treat for the fans of Rupali Ganguly.

What did you think of Rupali’s photoshoot? 

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 18:42

