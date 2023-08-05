Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly turns muse for THIS famous Bollywood Photographer! Find out who

Rupali Ganguly is one of the country's top actresses right now and is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 18:42
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI:  Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

She has had a celebrated career with conic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama definitely takes the cake.

While fans have been very used to Anupama’s simple and classic looks, it looks she is getting all set in her avatar to model for none other than famous photographer Daboo Ratnani. 

Daboo took to social media to share the behind the scenes footage from what looks like a campaign shoot. Check it out:

Rupali has modeled for Daboo before, and even though we rarely see this fun and carefree side of her because she is always shooting, looking at her having fun is like a great treat for the fans of Rupali Ganguly.

What did you think of Rupali’s photoshoot? 

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Also read:Must Read! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly charges this unbelievable amount per episode; Read on to know more

Anupama Star Plus Vanraj Anuj Rupali Ganguly Kinjal Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Rajan Shahi Maan Sagar Parekh Choti Anu Anupama New Twist anupama new promo TellyChakkar Daboo Ratnani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 18:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare has THIS to say about the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. His...
Pandya Store: Drama Alert! Krish not convinced by Shweta’s drama, Suman and Dhara prepare to fight back
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Kundali Bhagya: AWW! Rajveer and Palki have sleepless night thinking about each other
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! Akshay Dandeka and Santosh Shikhare roped in for Vajra Productions next starring Yukti Kapoor
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. A lot of new shows are in the...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Exclusive! Kavya refuses to deal with Veer
MUMBAI:  Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Must Read! “Apart from trolls, the trailer is really good” - early reviews of the trailer of Adipurush
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare has THIS to say about the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Read to Find Out!
Akshay Dandeka
Exclusive! Akshay Dandeka and Santosh Shikhare roped in for Vajra Productions next starring Yukti Kapoor
BIGG BOSS OTT SEASON 2
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui to participate in the show?
Dino James
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! “I agreed to do the show as it matches my personality, you are getting paid to travel to South Africa to do adventure stunts, it’s like a paid holiday” - Dino James
FAHMAAN KHAN
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan shared some BTS pictures from his debut directorial project, says “Finally, my dream comes true to wear a hat of a director and an actor”
1
Maitree’s lead actress Shrenu Parikh is reliving the childhood school days with her 6-year-old co-actor