Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans are rallying behind Satya for taking a stand for Sai and Savi! Their reactions are priceless!

Fans have been waiting for the Sai and Satya wedding sequence for a little bit now and more than that, they feel like they have not seen enough SaiYa for the past three episodes.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 13:33
GHKKPM

MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.  In the show, Satya and Sai are finally married and it’s a moment that fans have waited for so long.ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dramatic! Virat and Sai’s relations turn into Devar-Bhabhi as Satya turns out to be a Chavan Intially there was a fear in the fandom, that after marriage Satya would turn into a grey character but nothing of that sort has happended and infact Satya is turning out to be a really good husband and even a great father figure from the glimpses we saw earlier.The recent parts where Satya took a stand for Sai and Saavi, is the one which has tugged at the strings of the fans hearts, and the fans have taken to share their reactions on twitter, take a look: They are already behaving like a janm janmon ke saathi#SaiYa#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/WSjceW8gmK— Chinmayi Rao (@RaoChinmayi08) May 4, 2023SaiYa ft. HIM & ISatya SaiThey are a force together #SaiYa #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ghkpm #AyeshaSingh #HarshadArora pic.twitter.com/PIlWMzinm9— Iris (@IrisBarryAllen) May 4, 2023#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiinThis handhold of my #SaiYa #AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi pic.twitter.com/m0WFNUGLC4— Shaik Fathima # (@ShaikFa79267855) May 4, 2023They Stand eachother alwysProtective hubby wifey #SaiYa #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh #HarshadArora #saijoshi #SatyaAdhikari pic.twitter.com/ki9o3Zq4vM— Unicorn (@ambati_lahari) May 4, 2023 Things in the show are definitely going to take a turn, with the exit of Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi and the recent promo has given a hint that Pakhi is not a part of the show anymore.Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Updates! ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Voltage Drama! Sai tries to calm down Satya, Virat takes notice

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Spoiler Alert Harshad Arora SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 13:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans are rallying behind Satya for taking a stand for Sai and Savi! Their reactions are priceless!
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless...
Lata Mangeshkar is my singing inspiration says Dhruti Mangeshkar from ‘Aashao Ka Savera…. Dheere Dheere Se’ on Star Bharat.
MUMBAI :Dhruti Mangeshkar is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show ‘Aashao Ka Savera….Dheere Dheere Se’. She portrays...
The ultimate fight for power: Disney+ Hotstar announces the third season of its popular series, City Of Dreams
MUMBAI :Hunger for power, betrayal and ascension to one throne - the most influential and powerful Gaikwad’s are back...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Savi to give Virat’s place in her life to Satya?
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Oh No! Yeh Hai Chahatein fans not happy with the latest Revenge Track, here’s what they had to say
MUMBAI :StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Upcoming Twist! Seerat’s past love makes a comeback
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
is Karan Malhotra the perfect
Audience Perspective! After giving back to back flops, is Karan Malhotra the perfect choice for Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dheere Dheere Se
Lata Mangeshkar is my singing inspiration says Dhruti Mangeshkar from ‘Aashao Ka Savera…. Dheere Dheere Se’ on Star Bharat.
Yeh Hai Chahatein fans not happy with the latest Revenge
Oh No! Yeh Hai Chahatein fans not happy with the latest Revenge Track, here’s what they had to say
miss
What! Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta failed class 9th but scored 2nd rank in higher studies
Apara Mehta to enter Star Plus
Exclusive! Veteran actress Apara Mehta to enter Star Plus’ show Anupamaa ?
Prerna Wanvari
Exclusive! Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’s Prerna Wanvari has THIS to say about trolls and haters on social media! Read to find out!
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Azma Fallah to participate in the show?