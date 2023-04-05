Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans are rallying behind Satya for taking a stand for Sai and Savi! Their reactions are priceless!
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan. In the show, Satya and Sai are finally married and it’s a moment that fans have waited for so long.ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dramatic! Virat and Sai’s relations turn into Devar-Bhabhi as Satya turns out to be a Chavan Intially there was a fear in the fandom, that after marriage Satya would turn into a grey character but nothing of that sort has happended and infact Satya is turning out to be a really good husband and even a great father figure from the glimpses we saw earlier.The recent parts where Satya took a stand for Sai and Saavi, is the one which has tugged at the strings of the fans hearts, and the fans have taken to share their reactions on twitter, take a look: They are already behaving like a janm janmon ke saathi#SaiYa#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/WSjceW8gmK— Chinmayi Rao (@RaoChinmayi08) May 4, 2023SaiYa ft. HIM & ISatya SaiThey are a force together #SaiYa #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ghkpm #AyeshaSingh #HarshadArora pic.twitter.com/PIlWMzinm9— Iris (@IrisBarryAllen) May 4, 2023#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiinThis handhold of my #SaiYa #AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi pic.twitter.com/m0WFNUGLC4— Shaik Fathima # (@ShaikFa79267855) May 4, 2023They Stand eachother alwysProtective hubby wifey #SaiYa #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh #HarshadArora #saijoshi #SatyaAdhikari pic.twitter.com/ki9o3Zq4vM— Unicorn (@ambati_lahari) May 4, 2023 Things in the show are definitely going to take a turn, with the exit of Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi and the recent promo has given a hint that Pakhi is not a part of the show anymore.Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Updates! ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Voltage Drama! Sai tries to calm down Satya, Virat takes notice
