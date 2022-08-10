Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans become restless start a countdown for Sai and Satya’s wedding! Check out the best reactions here!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.

In the show, Satya brings Sai home and announces his decision to marry Sai, leaving the family overjoyed.

The family starts to celebrate and makes Sai wear ancestral bangles. However, Sai is not ready to keep the family in the dark and therefore she reveals that she is not the only one that’s going to enter the house.

Fans of the show are extremely happy because Sai and Satya, are finally getting married, well atleast they have announced that they are getting married. And fans who had become restless have started the countdown and their reactions are amazing and we have complied some of the best versions here.

And #SaiYa begins

marriage of convenience but I want these gorgeous people to fall in love and find solace in each other's arms.

both deserve to be happy #ayeshasingh || #harshadarora #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/HBKwfzgjuV — (@flyy_lilies) April 24, 2023

Fans have started the countdown to their wedding as well, and are now eagerly waiting to see that promo turn into reality.

