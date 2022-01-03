Kya Baat Hai! Sargun Kaur Luthra AKA Preesha of Yeh Hai Chahtein pampers herself like a queen as the New year begins!

MUMBAI: Star Plus's popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' is about A passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana and a gynecologist, Dr Preesha Srinivasan who fall in love while raising their siblings' son, Saraansh together.

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! StarPlus' upcoming show 'The Plus Jodi' to have these Star Parivaar members as PARTICIPANTS; here's what the show is all about

And the show’s lead actor Sargun Kaur Luthra, who plays the role of Preesha seems to be taking a little time off to celebrate New years and also relax amid the high tension in the show.

Sargun took to Instagram to document her Spa day where she got relaxed and treated herself to a proper salon day and got pampered like a queen, got her nails done and all the glam.

But not just that, Sargun also spent time with her friends and was seen having a lot of fun.

Take a look at the stories:

In the current track we see, Rudraksh bumps into Preesha but they are unable to see each other as the light goes off.

Preesha realizes that she collided with Rudraksh and she tries to find out a way to escape before he could see her.

Right then, a flower guy comes between them and Preesha leaves from there.

Rudraksh thinks that the woman was Preesha and he feels her touch and realizes that it was in fact Preesha.

The next day, Preesha finds her clinic destroyed by the goons of Mukhiya.

They warn Preesha to pay the rent within two days and Ruhi informs about it to Rudraksh.

Meena tells Preesha that she will pay her rent but Preesha refuses to accept her money.

On the other side, Rudraksh calls Bunty and asks him to bring 1 lakh rupees and give it to mukhiya's men.

The Show is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein produced by Ekta Kapoor and starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in lead roles

For More Entertainment News, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: BIG CONFUSION!!! Someone paid Preesha’s rent, Rudrakhsh knows