Kya Baat Hai! Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz finally patch up and resolve their differences as they celebrate EID together; fans rejoice

Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz sort out their differences as they patch up and celebrate the festival of EID with family, along with their brother Shehzaan Khan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 11:55
Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz

MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz are well known personalities of television and have a massive fan following.

A few years ago, the sisters did not get along with each other but now, they have re solved their differences and patched up. The reason for their differences is still unknown.

Recently, the entire family went through a turmoil as their brother Shehzaan Khan was arrested in the case of Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. 

But finally, he was out of the custody a month ago, and family was excited and happy. 

(ALSO READ: Congratulations! Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz to get engaged to Muscat based businessman at the end of this month?)

The entire family celebrated EID together and both the sisters shared adorable pictures from the celebrations.

They shared the pictures and captioned it, saying “Shukaran sukoon, Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us!

Fans have commented saying “God Bless the family and may evil eye stay away from them”

Some also commented, “All's well that ends well, good times have began”

The family looks adorable and everyone is enjoying the festival.

The sisters are dressed in “Anarkali” and they look pretty and happy.

Well, we wish the family more happiness and EID Mubarak!

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Falaq Naaz opens playing Devaki in Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki, says, the viewers will see the younger side to my character, shares about her fitness routine

Tunisha Sharma Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul Sheezan Khan Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Gabbar Poonchwala Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh Internet Wala Love Ishq Subhan Allah TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 11:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's bond proves exes can be very good friends – Watch VIRAL Video
MUMBAI: Many years ago, Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were in a relationship, and they were supposed to get married...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: High Drama! Surilii gets SHOCKING news, Cafe to be sealed
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! NGO comes at the door to help Sai, Bhavani teary eyed
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Awesome! Moms-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Gauahar Khan share pregnancy tips with each other over Eid lunch, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Eid was celebrated this weekend by one and all, and just like most of us, our beautiful celebs had a fun time...
AMAZING! Hina Khan enjoys the mesmerising locales of Kashmir and we can't decide who is more beautiful
MUMBAI:  Hina Khan is one such actress who doesn't need any introduction. The stunning diva who stepped in the...
Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans become restless start a countdown for Sai and Satya’s wedding! Check out the best reactions here!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's bond proves exes can be very good friends – Watch VIRAL Video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pankhuri Awasthy
Awesome! Moms-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Gauahar Khan share pregnancy tips with each other over Eid lunch, check out the pictures
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans become restless start a countdown for Sai and Satya’s wedding! Check out the best reactions here!
Devileena
Wow! From Dipika Kakar to Sumbul Touqeer, check out their stunning Eid 2023 posts on social media
Jay Soni
WOW! Look who reunited with Jay Soni aka Abhinav on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Anupama
OMG! Fans of Anupama are heartbroken over MaAn’s latest run-in , are worried about a reunion! Check out the best tweets here!
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati and Rajesh Sharma to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie U - Turn