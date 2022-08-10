Kya Baat Hai! Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz have finally patched up and have resolved their differences as they celebrate EID together; fans rejoice

MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz are well known personalities of television and they have a massive fan following.

A few years ago the sisters were not getting along with each other but now things have sorted with each other and have patched up, the reason why they had differences is still unknown.

Recently, the entire family went through a turmoil wher e their brother Shehzaan Khan was arrested in the case of Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case.

But then finally he came out a month ago and the family was excited and happy and seemed like everything was fine.

The entire family celebrated EID together and both the sisters shared adorable pictures from the celebrations.

They shared the pictures and captioned it saying “Shukaran sukoon, Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us!

Fans have commented saying that “God Bless the family and may evil eye stay away from them”

Some have also commented saying “ All's well that ends well now there is good time had began for them”

The family looks adorable and everyone is enjoying the festival.

The sisters look so pretty dressed in “Anarkali” and they look happy and satisfied.

Well, we wish the family more happiness and EID Mubarak!

