Kya Baat Hai! Shehnaaz Gill begins the shoot for her debut Bollywood movie alongside Salman Khan

Shehnaaz who is one of the most loved personalities of television will be soon seen on the big screen alongside Salman Khan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 13:17
Kya Baat Hai! Shehnaaz Gill begins the shoot for her debut Bollywood movie alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following.  She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddarth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them Sidnaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all.

The singer-turned-actress has many fan clubs dedicated to her and the fans keep showering her with a lot of love.

The actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss and her equation with Salman Khan is always talked about as the actor is very fond of her and has always shared his fondness for her.

We also saw during the Bigg Boss 15 finale how he stood by her when she gave her tribute performance to late actor Siddarth Shukla.

As we had reported earlier, Shehnaaz Gill has signed Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she would be paired opposite Ayush Sharma.

ALSO READ :Must Read! For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, but for me, it was a life that I lived, says Shehnaaz Gill

The actress was clicked from the sets of the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where her look was leaked and she was seen getting down from the vanity van.

The actress is seen in a beautiful pink saree as she walks out to begin the shoot of her debut Bollywood movie.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz will shine through the film as she always does in her projects.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ :Sad! Shehnaaz Gill breaks her silence on being trolled for laughing and dancing after Sidharth Shukla's death

 

 

Shehnaaz Gill Bollywood Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Aayush Sharma Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali debut
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 13:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: OTT is an actual hardcore actor’s platform where we get o reach out to the audience not only in India but from all over the globe: Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Aarohi Nanda
MUMBAI : Aarohi Nanda has done quite some projects on television.(Also Read:...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Gungun and Ranvijay’s wedding fixed, Anubhav comes home
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Aww! Here is how Katrina Kaif is celebrating her husband Vicky Kaushal's birthday, the couple definitely give us some major couple goals
MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry, in a very...
Unbelievable! Take a sneak peek of the drastic transformation of your favourite star cast of Star Plus’ ‘Anupamaa’
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most watched and progressive TV shows in the country right now It stars Rupali Ganguly,...
Sizzling Hot! Shehnaaz Gill mesmerizes netizens with her latest photoshoot, Check out her pictures
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh's belongings, cash stolen from hotel in Mandi
MUMBAI: Popular singer Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh's diamond ring, an iPhone, a smartwatch and cash were...
Recent Stories
kat-vik
Aww! Here is how Katrina Kaif is celebrating her husband Vicky Kaushal's birthday, the couple definitely give us some major couple goals
Latest Video