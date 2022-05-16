Kya Baat Hai! Shehnaaz Gill begins the shoot for her debut Bollywood movie alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddarth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them Sidnaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all.

The singer-turned-actress has many fan clubs dedicated to her and the fans keep showering her with a lot of love.

The actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss and her equation with Salman Khan is always talked about as the actor is very fond of her and has always shared his fondness for her.

We also saw during the Bigg Boss 15 finale how he stood by her when she gave her tribute performance to late actor Siddarth Shukla.

As we had reported earlier, Shehnaaz Gill has signed Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she would be paired opposite Ayush Sharma.

The actress was clicked from the sets of the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where her look was leaked and she was seen getting down from the vanity van.

The actress is seen in a beautiful pink saree as she walks out to begin the shoot of her debut Bollywood movie.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz will shine through the film as she always does in her projects.

