Kya Baat Hai! Shehnaaz Gill's show achieves this major milestone, surpassing The Kapil Sharma Show

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Since then, her fame has only gotten bigger and bigger. She made her Hindi Film debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan for which she was appreciated.

She made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal. She also starred in Honsla Rakh which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress also runs her own chat show called ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’.

She has also been a part of many many music videos, which always go viral.

While Shehnaaz is always in the news for new projects and even her appearances go viral, she is one steady rise to achieving star power for sure. She is acquiring beauty deals, walking in fashion shows and has one of the most talked about, authentic talk shows.

Her talk show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, has seen her host and charm some of the biggest Hindi film stars and social media influencers. Now, fans of the actress are rejoicing because her talk show has risen to become one of the most talk shows, surpassing the famous Kapil Sharma Show as well.

Shehnaaz’s ability to connect with fans through screens and portray a version of her true self has been one of the top reasons why fans have rooted for her success always.

On the show, Shehnaaz has hosted guests like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhuvan Bam and so many more and she continues spreading her charm like always.

