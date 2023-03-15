Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare confirms that the “Mandali” hasn’t split; shared a story on social media, stating #haqsaemandali

MUMBAI The Mandali group was very famous in Bigg Boss 15 and their friendship was the talk of the town.

The mandali group was started by Sajid Khan, which was then joined by Abdu, Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit and Sumbul.

During the show, all of them stood by each other and saved one another from the nomination tasks.

Post the show was over, everyone kept in touch, spoke well about each other and vouched, that the Mandali group would be there. But, it seemed like things weren't going.

Earlier, we had reported that Nimirt and Abdu had indirectly said that the “Mandali” group doesn’t exist anymore, and that made headlines.

But now, one of the members of the group, Shiv, has come out and confirmed that the group is still together and the unity still continues.

He took on to his social media account and posted “#Haqsaemandali” and told everyone that the group still exists and they are all still friends.

Well, it’s good to see that post the show, the group is still together and the friendship still exits.

Fans are waiting to see the full “Mandali’ group together and hopefully, someday, they would be seen in a project together.

Do you want to see the “Mandali” group together in a project?

Let us know in the comments below.

