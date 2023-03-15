Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare confirms that the “Mandali” hasn’t split; shared a story on social media, stating #haqsaemandali

First runner-up Shiv Thakare confirms that Mandali is not broken and that everyone are still friends, as he takes on to his social media and kills all the rumors surrounding the break up of the group.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 12:46
Mandali

MUMBAI  The Mandali group was very famous in Bigg Boss 15 and their friendship was the talk of the town.
The mandali group was started by Sajid Khan, which was then joined by Abdu, Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit and Sumbul.

During the show, all of them stood by each other and saved one another from the nomination tasks.
Post the show was over, everyone kept in touch, spoke well about each other and vouched, that the Mandali group would be there. But, it seemed like things weren't going.

Earlier, we had reported that Nimirt and Abdu had indirectly said that the “Mandali” group doesn’t exist anymore, and that made headlines.

But now, one of the members of the group, Shiv, has come out and confirmed that the group is still together and the unity still continues.

ALSO READ -Exclusive! ‘Aapla Maanus’ Shiv Thakare talks in detail about the kind of woman he wants in his life and more

He took on to his social media account and posted “#Haqsaemandali” and told everyone that the group still exists and they are all still friends.
Well, it’s good to see that post the show, the group is still together and the friendship still exits.
Fans are waiting to see the full “Mandali’ group together and hopefully, someday, they would be seen in a project together.
Do you want to see the “Mandali” group together in a project?

Let us know in the comments below.
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ASLO READ :  Throwback! Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare had 169 girlfriends?

 

 

 

 

 

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Abdu Rozik mandai Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Endemol Colors Salman Khan Shiv MC Stan Sumbul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 12:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
What? Divya Agarwal writes an open letter to Director Anurag Kashyap, asking for work says “Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi”!
MUMBAI :Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.She rose to fame with her stint...
Trolled! Mouni Roy dons a bikini; while her fans call her ‘hot’, a few netizens troll her, “She looks so malnourished”
MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has surely come a long way in her career. She started her journey with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi...
Whoa! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets accused of sending an inappropriate message to Shamita, Katha is distressed
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Aww! Imlie: Atharva wipes Imlie’s tears, Satyakam remembers Badi Imlie and Aryan seeing the couple
MUMBAI :Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Recent Stories
Mouni Roy
Trolled! Mouni Roy dons a bikini; while her fans call her ‘hot’, a few netizens troll her, “She looks so malnourished”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Divya Agarwal writes an open letter to Director Anurag Kashyap
What? Divya Agarwal writes an open letter to Director Anurag Kashyap, asking for work says “Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi”!
Shardul Pandit
Shardul Pandit spills the beans on his role in Ishq Mein Ghayal, says “my character has a 1000 years old love affair…”
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia thought she was a MISFIT for the show; reveals how she got convinced to participate, check out
Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confirms not being part of a project with Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confirms not being part of a project with Fahmaan Khan
Kapil Sharma breaks his silence on the fall-out with Sunil Grover
Kapil Sharma breaks his silence on the fall-out with Sunil Grover and being called insecure, says “I used to be short tempered…”