Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare finally breaks his silence on the fallout between Abdu and Mc Stan, says, “These small fights keep happening, they will say I love you to each other within two days; if not, I will resolve the matter”

In the last two days, Abdu and Mc Stan have been trending on social media because of their fallout. Shiv has come out and spoken about it, assuring that if things don’t get sorted out, he will resolve the matter himself.
These small fights keep happening within two days they will say I love you to each other if not then I will resolve the matter

MUMBAI : The Mandali group was very famous in Bigg Boss 15 and their friendship was the talk of the town.

The mandali group was started by Sajid Khan which was then joined by Abdu, Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit and Sumbul.

During the show, all of them stood by each other and saved one another from the nomination task.

Post the show was over, everyone kept in touch and spoke well about each other. They vouched that the Mandali group would exist, but seems like things aren’t currently going good.

Earlier, we had reported that Nimirt and Abdu had indirectly said that the “Mandali” group doesn’t exist anymore, and that made headlines.

In the last two days, Abdu and Mc Stan has been trending on social media since, Abdu came out with a statement and confirmed that their friendship isn’t existing anymore as the rapper didn’t behave with him properly.

In the statement, Abdu mentioned how Mc is not talking to him and how he was thrown out of his concert where he was humiliated and insulted.

Now, Shiv, who is extremely close to Abdu and Mc Stan, is stuck in middle and while interacting with the media, he said, “It’s just a small fight and small differences that takes place between friends. This is how the bond between them gets stronger. Trust me, they will say I love to each other soon and if they don’t, I will resolve the matter myself. There is no fight, they are just upset with each other”.

Well, seems like Shiv is also upset with the fallout, but he made it clear that things will soon get resolved.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 14:29

