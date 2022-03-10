Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim gets compared to Shah Rukh Khan; the actor is overwhelmed with the compliment

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is a well known personality in the television industry, he rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.



The actor then was seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai amd currently he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”



The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakkar.



The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.



Also read- Ajooni: Amazing! Ajooni fights back against Dolly, the latter is taken aback



He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives an insight about his personal life.



The actor has always been vocal about being a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and he has always been open about it.

Recently the actor has taken the question and answer round with his fans, and someone shared a clip of his action scene and complimented him to be acting like his idol Shah Rukh Khan.

To which the actor said “Whatever he has learnt until now it’s from his idol Shah Rukh Khan and this compliment has made his day and nothing is important to him than being compared to his idol SRK”



Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib is loved by the audience and he oftenly compared to his idol SRK



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.



Also read- Ajooni: Oh No! Dolly locks the room and leaves Ajooni suffocating