Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim gets compared to Shah Rukh Khan; the actor is overwhelmed with the compliment

Shoiab is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and recently he was compared to his idol Shah Rukh Khan and the actor is overwhelmed with the news.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 19:28
Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim gets compared to Shah Rukh Khan; the actor is overwhelmed with the compliment

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is a well known personality in the television industry, he rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.


The actor then was seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai amd currently he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”


The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakkar.


The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.


Also read-  Ajooni: Amazing! Ajooni fights back against Dolly, the latter is taken aback


He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives an insight about his personal life.


The actor has always been vocal about being a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and he has always been open about it.

Recently the actor has taken the question and answer round with his fans, and someone shared a clip of his action scene and complimented him to be acting like his idol Shah Rukh Khan.

To which the actor said “Whatever he has learnt until now it’s from his idol Shah Rukh Khan and this compliment has made his day and nothing is important to him than being compared to his idol SRK”


Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib is loved by the audience and he oftenly compared to his idol SRK
 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

 
Also read-  Ajooni: Oh No! Dolly locks the room and leaves Ajooni suffocating

 

 

Star Bharat ajooni Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana Pankaj Dheer Seema Pandey Jairoop Jeevan TellyChakkar Dipika Kakar Ibrahim Saba Ibrahim
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 19:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Tina Dutta, Soundarya and Sreejita get punished by Bigg Boss as they refuse to nominate any contestant
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the...
Bigg Boss 16 : What! Kamya Punjabi disapproves of the new rules of Bigg Boss says “ This season is going to be a disaster as the first episode itself is so boring”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the...
Wow! Aly Goni achives something big: read to know more
MUMBAI: Aly Goni has been a part of both fiction and non-fiction shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh...
Rajjo: Oh No! Rajjo gets drunk, falls off the car
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Maddam Sir: Curious! Karishma and Pushpa fail to meet Virat
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop based-comedy drama series on the small screens. The show...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'