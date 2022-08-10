Kya Baat Hai! From shoes worth Lakhs to luxury cars, here’s how Paras Kalnawat lives a luxe and grand life!

MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The Meri Durga actor has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya as one of the leads post the leap, playing the new generation of characters to take over.

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more.

Kalnawat often takes to his social media to share and talk about his extensive shoes and sneakers collection, all of which are from luxury brands and high-end brands, from Air Jordans to Versace, he has it all.



Paras is quite fond of his luxurious life and he has worked very hard to earn it, and he likes to treat himself, as well, from the latest luxury phones to their expensive covers from BMW, we are quite jealous of his suave style.

He also has a lineup of fast pace, one-of-a-kind luxury cars, like FIRST BLACK BMW M340i, and other high-end cars as well.

But out of all his vices, sneakers and his passion as a sneakerhead trumps them all.

Well, we are jealous of his luxurious lifestyle.

