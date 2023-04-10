Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Arya wishes best friend Ankita Lokhande “All The Best” for her journey in Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya and Ankita are very well known actresses of television and they have a massive fan following.

They have been part of many successful and big shows produced by big banners.

They began their journey together on the reality show India's Best Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj way back in 2004 where they were contestants on the show.

Ankita was eliminated from the show and couldn’t make it to the finale but Shraddha emerged as the first runner up of the show.

Post that Ankita bagged Zee Tv’s Pavitra Rishta where she essayed the role of Archana and became a household name.

Whereas Shraddha Arya tried her hand in movies and were part of Amitabh Bachchan’s Nishabd, Shahid Kappor’s Paathshaala etc.

Then she ventured into Indian television where she debuted with the show Dreamgirl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si but she rose to fame and became a household name with her role as “Preeta” in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kundali Bhagya.

The character became huge and popular and was loved by the audience and today she has become a household name.

Recently, we had reported that Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have been confirmed contestants for the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

While interacting with the media Shraddha was asked what message or advice she has for her close friend Ankita to which the actress said “ I wish her all the best and I know she will rock it as she knows how to handle herself all my luck and love to her”

Well, there is no doubt that both Ankita and Shraddha have been good friends for over a decade and we have seen them supporting each other.

The fans are super excited to see Ankita in Bigg Boss Season 17.

