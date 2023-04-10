Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Arya wishes best friend Ankita Lokhande “All The Best” for her journey in Bigg Boss Season 17

Shraddha and Ankita are two of the most loved personalities of television and today they have a massive fan following. Shraddha while interacting with the media shared a message and advice for Ankita.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 18:41
SHRADDHA ARYA

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya and Ankita are very well known actresses of television and they have a massive fan following.

They have been part of many successful and big shows produced by big banners.

They began their journey together on the reality show India's Best Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj way back in 2004 where they were contestants on the show.

Ankita was eliminated from the show and couldn’t make it to the finale but Shraddha emerged as the first runner up of the show.

Post that Ankita bagged Zee Tv’s Pavitra Rishta where she essayed the role of Archana and became a household name.

Whereas Shraddha Arya tried her hand in movies and were part of Amitabh Bachchan’s Nishabd, Shahid Kappor’s Paathshaala etc.

ALSO READ :OMG! Shraddha Arya opens up about playing an older character, “I did what my heart desired because I have been a part of this show from the beginning”. Read for more

Then she ventured into Indian television where she debuted with the show Dreamgirl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si but she rose to fame and became a household name with her role as “Preeta” in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kundali Bhagya.

The character became huge and popular and was loved by the audience and today she has become a household name.

Recently, we had reported that Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have been confirmed contestants for the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

While interacting with the media Shraddha  was asked what message or advice she has for her close friend Ankita to which the actress said “ I wish her all the best and I know she will rock it as she knows how to handle herself all my luck and love to her”

Well, there is no doubt that both Ankita and Shraddha have been good friends for over a decade and we have seen them supporting each other.

The fans are super excited to see Ankita in Bigg Boss Season 17.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Ankita Lokhande all set for an exciting time ahead, says husband Vicky Jain


 
Shraddha Arya Ankita Lokhande Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 17 Reality show TellyChakkar Pavitra Rishta Kundali Bhgaya Salman Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 18:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Arya wishes best friend Ankita Lokhande “All The Best” for her journey in Bigg Boss Season 17
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya and Ankita are very well known actresses of television and they have a massive fan following.They...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh No! Mrunal and Vaibhav’s sneaky plan leaves Vandana heartbroken!
MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Angad forcefully brings Sahiba back to the Brar Mansion to save her life!
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Suneel Pushkarna, Aarya Dharmchand Kumar, and Anmmol Verma roped in for Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! An action packed fighting scene to take place in the story ahead?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday
MUMBAI: Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two shell major relationship...
Recent Stories
KUNAL KHEMU
Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suneel
Exclusive! Suneel Pushkarna, Aarya Dharmchand Kumar, and Anmmol Verma roped in for Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!
Nishtha Sharma
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants Nishtha Sharma and Sneha Bhattacharya Sing the Title Track for Zee TV's 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’
SHWeta Tiwari
OMG! From getting married at 18 to becoming the winner of Bigg Boss, Here's all you need to know about Shweta Tiwari!
SAGAR
SAD! Ahead of Sagar Parekh aka Samar's exit, 8 actors who are no more a part of Star Plus' Anupamaa
Sapna Sikarwar
“A comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor might face a little difficulty to do comedy” says Sapna Sikarwar from Star Bharat’s May I Come In Madam’s new episodes.
Rupali Ganguly
Aww! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares a touching note as Samar aka Sagar Parekh makes an exit from the show, leaves fans emotional