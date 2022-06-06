Kya Baat Hai! Siddarth Nigam talks about his relationship with Avneet Kaur, says she is more than a friend and he is blessed to have her in his life

Siddarth Nigam and Avneet Kaur were much loved for their chemistry on screen. Recently, during an interview he was asked what he thinks about the actress.
MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. The actor is known for playing Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself.

He was last seen as Aladdin, as the main lead, in the show where he romanced Aveent Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth has also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he essayed the role of the young Aamir Khan.

Post his show Aladdin went off-air, Siddharth has taken a break from television and is doing music videos.

The actor is an internet sensation and has a crazy fan following.

Siddarth and Avneet’s Jodi was loved by the audience and there were rumours doing the rounds that the two might be dating each other though they never admitted to it nor denied it.

Recently in an interview, Siddarth was asked if Avneet is a sister or someone who is more than a friend.

To which the actor said that “She is defiantly now my sister but yes I can say that she is defiantly more than a friend because she is my bestest friend and whenever we meet or work together there is so much comfort between us.”

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth and Avneet made a lovely pair, and the fans miss watching them together.

