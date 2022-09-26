Kya Baat Hai! SidNaaz hits a milestone on completing three years

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on Indian television, and Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. The previous season garnered love because of the content the contestants gave to the show.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience, and they fondly called them SidNaaz. Their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight and then quickly patch up. Not to mention the humor they brought to the show.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos even today. Their fan clubs are no less than that of a Bollywood celebrity.

Viewers miss watching them together even now, though the two have been seen in two music videos, which have done extremely well when it came to viewership on Youtube.

With the sudden demise of Siddarth Shukla, the fans were left heartbroken as they felt that SidNaaz’s story was left incomplete.

But in spite of that, the fans haven’t stopped showering their love and support on both the actors.

In fact, recently during an event when a fan clicked a photo with Shehnaaz they screamed out loud saying, “SidNaaz!” which left the actress shocked.

Yesterday marked the 13th anniversary of SidNaaz and the fans took on to social media and expressed their feelings of love and happiness.

The hashtag #3yearsof SidNaaz gained one million tweets in less than 13 hours which is a huge milestone to achieve.

The SidNaaz fan club would never stop showering love and their support on the actors in spite of Siddarth Shukla not being around.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth and Shehnaaz looked adorable together and the sudden demise of the former has left their love story incomplete and a big void in the Television industry.

