Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan’s chemistry takes the internet by storm, are the two in a relationship?
Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved couples on television and the fans are missing their romance on screen. They wish that the two come back together and they get to see their romance back.
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.
The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.
The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.
Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do.
As we have seen the current track of the show is focusing on how Imlie and Aryan are away from each other and Chenni is trying to bring them together.
The fans are missing the romance that they had watched in the past and now the two are trending on social media for the chemistry and love they share.
They have shared their romantic pictures on social media and are saying how much they miss watching them together, especially their romance.
The two are considered one of the most iconic couples on television and have a massive fan following.
Well, the fans hope that the two come back together on the show and once again they would get to see their chemistry.
Todays epi highlight is MUD! It has done more wonders in #Arylie life than any other human! The connecting force between them #imlie #arylie #FahmaanKhan #ImlieAryanSinghRathore pic.twitter.com/7FkduHgNYi— A_S (@Cynosure_Arylie) July 26, 2022
Rab ne bana di jodi. Enjoy this illustration of Mr #AryanSinghRathore and our #imlie #SuMaan #ImlieAryanSinghRathore their jodi #Arylie is beautiful #sumbultouqeer and #fahmaankhan acting is wow! #TeamImliewins #ravivaarwithstarparivaar pic.twitter.com/E3oilvHvUA— Hussainsdaughter Mendh1 (@hussaindaughter) July 24, 2022
~ Aryan has flashback moments of Arylie stored in bulk quantities in his mind that too on autoplay mode ;— Khusboo (@Gotta_aaya) July 26, 2022
Whenever there is even tiny bit of similarities, it immediately start playing in his heart, especially mentorship phase ones .
|| #Arylie #FahmaanKhan #Imlie || pic.twitter.com/Reht9Ljh5y
same same#Imlie #Arylie #AryanSinghRathore #FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeer pic.twitter.com/HplCWLjKky— sarah (@sarah__fk) July 26, 2022
And I’m still, still here @TouqeerSumbul @fahmaankhan #Imlie #Arylie #AryanSinghRathore #FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #SupKeKamaal pic.twitter.com/kqyjHxGTS7— Sup (@HainYehChaandni) July 21, 2022
