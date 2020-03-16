Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan’s chemistry takes the internet by storm, are the two in a relationship?

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do.

As we have seen the current track of the show is focusing on how Imlie and Aryan are away from each other and Chenni is trying to bring them together.

The fans are missing the romance that they had watched in the past and now the two are trending on social media for the chemistry and love they share.

They have shared their romantic pictures on social media and are saying how much they miss watching them together, especially their romance.

The two are considered one of the most iconic couples on television and have a massive fan following.

Well, the fans hope that the two come back together on the show and once again they would get to see their chemistry.

