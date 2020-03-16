Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan’s chemistry takes the internet by storm, are the two in a relationship?

Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved couples on television and the fans are missing their romance on screen. They wish that the two come back together and they get to see their romance back.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 18:56
SUMBUL-FAHMAAN

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do.

As we have seen the current track of the show is focusing on how Imlie and Aryan are away from each other and Chenni is trying to bring them together.

Also Read: Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

The fans are missing the romance that they had watched in the past and now the two are trending on social media for the chemistry and love they share.

They have shared their romantic pictures on social media and are saying how much they miss watching them together, especially their romance.

The two are considered one of the most iconic couples on television and have a massive fan following.

Well, the fans hope that the two come back together on the show and once again they would get to see their chemistry.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

 

Todays epi highlight is MUD! It has done more wonders in #Arylie life than any other human! The connecting force between them #imlie #arylie #FahmaanKhan #ImlieAryanSinghRathore pic.twitter.com/7FkduHgNYi

— A_S (@Cynosure_Arylie) July 26, 2022

Rab ne bana di jodi. Enjoy this illustration of Mr #AryanSinghRathore and our #imlie #SuMaan #ImlieAryanSinghRathore their jodi #Arylie is beautiful #sumbultouqeer and #fahmaankhan acting is wow! #TeamImliewins #ravivaarwithstarparivaar pic.twitter.com/E3oilvHvUA

— Hussainsdaughter Mendh1 (@hussaindaughter) July 24, 2022

~ Aryan has flashback moments of Arylie stored in bulk quantities in his mind that too on autoplay mode ;

Whenever there is even tiny bit of similarities, it immediately start playing in his heart, especially mentorship phase ones .

|| #Arylie #FahmaanKhan #Imlie || pic.twitter.com/Reht9Ljh5y

— Khusboo (@Gotta_aaya) July 26, 2022

same same#Imlie #Arylie #AryanSinghRathore #FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeer pic.twitter.com/HplCWLjKky

— sarah (@sarah__fk) July 26, 2022

And I’m still, still here @TouqeerSumbul @fahmaankhan #Imlie #Arylie #AryanSinghRathore #FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #SupKeKamaal pic.twitter.com/kqyjHxGTS7

— Sup (@HainYehChaandni) July 21, 2022

 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
81
Love
33
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 18:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Tellychakkar poll! Fan chooses Thugs of Hindustan as the most worst movie over Shamshera
MUMBAI: Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor along with Sanjay Dutt in the leading role has opened to...
Exclusive! “Portraying the character with full purity was quite challenging” Kumud Mishra
MUMBAI: No doubt Kumud Mishra is one of the most loved and followed actors we have seen in the acting space, over the...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Queen Diti creates a scene at the wedding, questions the respect given to Vinta
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Exclusive! “Getting an auto rickshaw and getting well versed with the travel routes was one of the biggest challenges”, says Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Pushpa Impossible: Sad! Pushpa prays for Sushila, the latter is thrown out of her house
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Exclusive! “I want to do roles which are very heroic in nature, something which has superhero kind of quality”, says Channa Mereya’s Kanwal Preet Singh aka Goldie
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Recent Stories
Tellychakkar poll! Fan chooses Thugs of Hindustan as the most worst movie over Shamshera
Tellychakkar poll! Fan chooses Thugs of Hindustan as the most worst movie over Shamshera
Latest Video