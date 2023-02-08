Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan begins something new to showcase her this special talent

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as she purchased her own house in Mumbai and she is super excited about it.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her new show “Kavya” which would begin soon and air on Sony TV.

Apart from acting Sumbul also loves to click photos and she has the trait of being a good photographer.

The actress had started a page on Social media titled “Lifegiggless” where she showcases the side of being a good photographer.

On the page, you can see the beautiful clicks taken by the actress and one can say how talented she is.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul at such a young age as achieved so much and there is still miles for her to go, but with her hard work and dedication she has come a long way and today she has a massive fan following.

