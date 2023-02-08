Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan begins something new to showcase her this special talent

Sumbul is one of the most loved actresses on television. These days she is grabbing the headlines for her new show “Kavya” which would begin soon and air on Sony TV and now the actress began something new to showcase her this special talent.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 15:30
SUMBUL

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as she purchased her own house in Mumbai and she is super excited about it.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her new show “Kavya” which would begin soon and air on Sony TV.

Apart from acting Sumbul also loves to click photos and she has the trait of being a good photographer.

The actress had started a page on Social media titled “Lifegiggless” where she showcases the side of being a good photographer.

On the page, you can see the beautiful clicks taken by the actress and one can say how talented she is.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul at such a young age as achieved so much and there is still miles for her to go, but with her hard work and dedication she has come a long way and today she has a massive fan following.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Mishkat Verma Imlie Fahmaan Khan photography social media Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Television TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! “She needs to work on her walk” Netizens trolls actress Sara Ali Khan for her walk
MUMBAI:  Actress Sara Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, with her...
Exclusive! Nilofar Gesawat joins Rajesh Sharma and Mallika Sherawat for an upcoming OTT show for MX Player
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of movie,...
Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Kapoor’s fan goes on knees to propose her; actress’ sweet gesture impresses netizens
MUMBAI:  There’s no doubt Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses we have in the industry right now....
Aww! Nick Jonas shares delightful throwback birthday pictures of wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie as they enjoy a beach vacation, check it out
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood...
Must-Read! Meet Yeh Rishta’s Abhiva aka Jay Soni’s picture-perfect, real-life Hum Saath-Saath Hai family! Read the full Story!
MUMBAI: Jay’s performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Abhinav has been loved by fans but recently we...
Must Read! Akshay Kumar postpones the trailer launch of OMG 2 – Here’s why
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is all set to release on 11th August 2023. The...
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Trolled! “She needs to work on her walk” Netizens trolls actress Sara Ali Khan for her walk
Latest Video
Related Stories
JAY SONI
Must-Read! Meet Yeh Rishta’s Abhiva aka Jay Soni’s picture-perfect, real-life Hum Saath-Saath Hai family! Read the full Story!
Pranali Rathod
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Here's why Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's character look is a huge hit compared to the previous female characters in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
ARCHANA GAUTAM
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Archana Gautam hips praise for co-contestant Anjali Anand for this special reason
Abhinav and Abhir
Must-Read! Fans will miss the father-son bond of Abhinav and Abhir, and raise the question will Abhimanyu be able to step up? Read For the Full Story!
Marzi
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Marzi Pestonji to replace Terence Lewis on the show in the upcoming episode
Manav Gohil
Exclusive! Not Manav Gohil but Mahesh Thakur has been confirmed for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony SAB!