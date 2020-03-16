Kya Baat hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan completes this shocking challenge giving by her director

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.

The audience praises her acting chops and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show.

The fans love to see her pair with Fahmaan and they love their chemistry and have termed them as one of the most loved on-screen couples.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best in emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters and today she has come a long way and become the number one actress on television.

The actress is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

( Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal )

Recently she shared a video where one can see how her director challenged her to climb the tree as he said that she wouldn’t be able to it.

Hence, to prove her point to him she climbed the tree but then it backfired as she got stuck over there and her director Atif came to her rescue.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits. There is no doubt that Sumbul is one of the funnier ones on the sets of the show and she keeps having a lot of fun.

Well, Sumbul has a huge fan following and she is considered one of the best actresses on television.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - waah-waah-kya-baat-hai )